SINGAPORE Jan 29 Malaysia's central bank said
it has told domestic banks they must use a reference rate
produced by the country's foreign exchange association for
ringgit foreign exchange contracts.
The central bank's directive would exclude use of a
Singapore-based fixing that is currently used by many traders in
the market.
The directive was sent to heads of banks in Malaysia and
dated Friday. Traders in Kuala Lumpur said the central bank had
provided no reason for the ruling.
Traders, speaking on condition they not be named, said
onshore banks had been told to use the spot ringgit rate derived
each day from contributions onshore. That rate is
managed by the Association Cambiste Internationale (ACI) and is
an average of contributions from 12 banks.
Many of them had been using the reference rate provided by
the Association of Banks in Singapore. The ABS's set
of rates includes spot currency rates and interest rates for the
ringgit, Singapore dollar, Thai baht and
Indonesian rupiah.
The ABS declined comment.
"Please be informed that a licensed onshore bank is required
to ensure that the Malaysian USDMYR fixing is used as reference
for the pricing of foreign exchange contracts involving ringgit.
No other fixing shall be used as reference," Bank Negara
Malaysia's note to banks said. A copy of the circular was seen
by Reuters.
The reference rates, or fixings, are used by banks to settle
maturing onshore forward contracts and offshore non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, ordered banks that help set local interbank lending
rates and NDF rates to review the fixing process last year as
U.S. and British regulators cracked down on manipulation of the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), a benchmark used to set
interest rates for around $600 trillion worth of securities.
A source with knowledge of the inquiries told Reuters that
the internal reviews by banks in Singapore had found evidence
that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the NDF market.
The source did not make specific comments about possible
wrongdoing by individual banks or traders and Reuters has no
independent evidence of such wrongdoing.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)