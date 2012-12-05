Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near 7-wk high
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand off peak, Manila at record high
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
GMT:
* Asia Media Group Bhd holds EGM at Holiday Villa Hotel and Suites Subang, Subang Jaya at
0900am (0100).
* Celcom Axiata Bhd holds media briefing on financial results at Menara Celcom, Kuala Lumpur
at 1030am (0230).
* FACB Industries Inc Bhd holds AGM at Dewan Seri Pinang, Etiqa Twins, Jalan Pinang at
1030am (0230).
* Telekom Malaysia, Microsoft and VADS Bhd version of its office in a box package at Menara
TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
* Press conference by Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) secretary-general S. Murugesas at MIC
Headquarters, Jalan Rahmat, off Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
* Tradewinds (M) Bhd zakat contribution ceremony for financial year 2011 at Minister's
Office in the Prime Minister's Department, Block D7, Parcel D, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430).
* Transparency International-Malaysia will be releasing the Corruption Perception Index
results for 2012 at Shah Village Hotel, Lorong Sultan, Petaling Jaya at 1330pm (0530).
* Malaysia's biggest CAT truck will be launched at Caterpillar's Construction &
Infrastructure Equipment Exhibition 2012 by Sime Darby Industrial at Tractors Malaysia, Jalan
Puchong, Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama, Puchong at 1430pm (0630).
* Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd announces third quarter financial results at Asia Broadcast
Centre, Bukit Jalil, Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 1700pm (0900).
* Launch of CIMB Saving Circle at The Social @ Publika, PubliKa Solaris Dutamas, Jalan
DutamaS, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls as sentiment sours on U.S. budget concerns
> Wall St slips as investors seek cliff progress
> Bond prices rise on Fed buying but range holds
> Euro firm vs USD; AUD bulls give RBA the brush off
> Gold hits one-month low on fund selling, technicals
> Oil falls on U.S. budget, fuel demand concerns
> Record stocks drag palm oil futures to 3-week low
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> No immediate rating impact on WCT Bhd
> MARC assigns preliminary ratings to Premier Merchandise Sdn Bhd
> BRIEF-Lynas to have hearing before the Malaysian court on Dec 7
> INTERVIEW-Takeover means bigger Canada LNG plant-Progress
> Progress CEO hopes for deal decision by year-end
> Progress Energy, Petronas LNG export facility enters design phase
> BRIEF-Petronas & Progress updates on next phase of LNG export project
> WRAPUP 4-Vietnam condemns China's sea claims as "serious violation" Ÿ
> Singapore's Fastrack and Malaysia's UEM Land tie up for racing complex
> Vietnam steps up sea patrols as tensions with China climb
