Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.28 0.16% 2.230 USD/JPY 82.4 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5943 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1693.16 -0.01% -0.250 US CRUDE 87.83 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13034.49 0.64% 82.71 ASIA ADRS 122.99 0.64% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies on fiscal hopes; Spain hits euro SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on China growth hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Parliament in session. * MTDC Technology Conference 2012 "The Complete Equation for Commercialisation Ecosystem" at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). * IDC holds annual Asean and Malaysia ICT Top 10 Predictions Forum, "Fyper-Competing for Growth, Speed and Economics" at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel at 0900am (0100). * Watta Holdings Bhd holds EGM at The Royale Bintang KL, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Bhd launches partnership with Animonsta Studio Sdn Bhd at the Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Berjaya Times Square holds AGM at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Gamuda Bhd holds AGM at Permai Golf 7 & Country Club, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam at 1000am (0200). * Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin officiates 'Opening Ceremony of Smart Cities Living Seminar' at the Prince Hotel and Residence, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai launches Medik TV 'Live Now' at the Saujana Hotel, Subang at 1000am (0200). * Bolton Bhd launches Tijani Ukay bungalows at Symphony House, Dana 1 Commercial Centre, Jalan PJU 1A/46 Petaling Jaya at 1045am (0245). * Prime Minister Najib Razak officiates Taman Tema Keluarga Puteri Harbour, Nusajaya, Johor at 1600pm (0800). * Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year 2012 Malaysia Awards at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1900pm (1100). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to extend rally driven by weaker yen, BOJ hopes > Dow, S&P rise, but Nasdaq sours with Apple in wild day > US debt prices firm on fiscal cliff concerns > Euro falls against dollar after Spain bond auction, data > Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals > Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher > Palm oil futures slip on record stock woes MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Cheap loans, market surge fuel record year for Thai M&A > Canada says deadline on CNOOC bid ruling could be delayed > Cotton merchants plot global contract to rival ICE > Canada's Tory caucus hears no news on bid reviews > India's 2012/13 oilmeal exports could fall 10 pct > Malaysian Islamic finance university eyes MENA growth > Lundin Petroleum inks production sharing contract with Petronas [ID:nWEB1086 ] > Khazanah launches up to $360 mln stake sale in AIA - IFR > China's "board and search" sea rules likely had Beijing's sign-off -official > Malaysia's Oct exports slip on weak China, Singapore demand > Malaysia Nov palm oil stocks likely hit record high