Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.55 0.03% 0.480
USD/JPY 82.42 0.11% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1711.2 -0.02% -0.390
US CRUDE 85.68 0.14% 0.120
DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75
ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end up; politics rattle Italy markets
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Singapore touches 16-mth high
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Release of Oct 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Oct 2012
Manufacturing Sales at 1201pm (0401).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak attends meeting of Iskandar Regional Development
Authority (IRDA) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0900am
(0100).
* Proton and Petronas Technology Ventures sign assets and technologies
acquisition agreement at Malaysian Petroleum Club, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala
Lumpur at 0945am (0145).
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.24 pct
> US STOCKS-Wall St gets small lift from technology and McDonald's
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries
> FOREX-Euro survives Italy worry, Fed in focus
> PRECIOUS-Gold rises on US budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes
> Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow
> VEGOILS-Palm oil up on slower stocks growth, higher exports
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Lynas must remove waste from Malaysia or risk license-ministers
> BRIEF-Lynas Corp requests trading halt [ID:nWNAS0471 ]
> Petronas plans Q1 Malacca refinery maintenance-sources
> Malaysia climax for Thaworn's age-defying Order of Merit bid
> Islamic banks to expand, compete for mainstream clients -study
> Petronas sees LNG exports from $11bln Canadian facility by 2018
> Malaysia's Nov palm oil stocks hit record high -MPOB
> PREVIEW-Malaysia's October factory output growth seen slowing
