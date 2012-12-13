Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640
USD/JPY 83.23 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1708.06 -0.20% -3.490
US CRUDE 86.72 -0.06% -0.050
DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99
ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding (MoU)
with Institute of Bankers Malaysia at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala
Lumpur at 0900am (0100).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak attends North Corridor Implementation Authority
meeting at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0930am (0130).
* KUB Agrotech Sdn Bhd signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sutracom
Sdn Bhd to build a palm oil mill in Sarawak, at Singgahsana Hotel at 0930am
(0130).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen
> US STOCKS-Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program
> FOREX-Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed
> PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge
> Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target
> VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off one-month low on bearish USDA data
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Petronas completes takeover of Canada's Progress
> India's November natural rubber imports jump 41 pct
> Barry Callebaut sees modest growth in chocolate market
> Petronas raises Dec Tapis crude alpha to $5/bbl
> Big Three rubber producers to maintain export curbs
> Asia-Pacific free trade talks make progress, slowly
> Malakoff to offer a third of shares in $1 bln Malaysian IPO
> Malaysian tycoon offers to take Guoco private for $1.1bln
