Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* BiotechCorp announces partnership to improve healthcare for tropical diseases at Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak receives courtesy visit by Thai Defence Minister Sukumpol Sawanatat at the Prime Minister's Office, at 1120am (0320), and attends East Coast Economic Region meeting at Special Meeting Room, Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 1515pm (0715).
* K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd's media briefing on the acquisition of ECM Libra Investment Bank Bhd at Kenanga International, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330).

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> AirAsia unveils $9.4 billion Airbus order
> Encana, PetroChina take $2.2 bln stab at joint venture
> Phillips considers sale of Irish, Malaysian refining stakes
> India Nov cooking oil imports drop by a third on the mth-trade
> Malaysia's Axiata buys Cambodia telco rival for $155 mln
> Petronas awards production sharing contract for Sabah block
> FEATURE-Malaysia's plan to dam its frontier for energy generates dismay