Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1430.36 1.19% 16.780 USD/JPY 83.88 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7699 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1696.34 -0.08% -1.310 US CRUDE 87.42 0.25% 0.220 DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76% 100.38 ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55% 0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism; Japan vote hits yen SE Asia Stocks-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Malaysia for two days staring from Dec 18 for an annual meeting between the two countries. * Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah launches Malaysian Business Angel Network, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30 pm (0630 GMT) * Rural and Regional Development Minister Shafie Apdal meets Felcra staff at Dewan Perdana Felda, Kuala Lumpur, 3.00 pm (0700 GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, extending Monday's gains after LDP win > US STOCKS-Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead > FOREX-Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election > TREASURIES-Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid > Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks progress > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks > Palm gains, tracks soybean oil; weak exports cap gains MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's Khazanah to sell stake in Time Engineering > Malaysia sets January crude palm oil export tax at zero percent > Koc Holding consortium wins Turkey toll roads tender