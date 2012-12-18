Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1430.36 1.19% 16.780
USD/JPY 83.88 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7699 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1696.34 -0.08% -1.310
US CRUDE 87.42 0.25% 0.220
DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76% 100.38
ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55% 0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism; Japan vote hits yen
SE Asia Stocks-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Malaysia for two days staring from Dec 18
for an annual meeting between the two countries.
* Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah launches Malaysian Business Angel Network,
Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30 pm (0630 GMT)
* Rural and Regional Development Minister Shafie Apdal meets Felcra staff at Dewan Perdana
Felda, Kuala Lumpur, 3.00 pm (0700 GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, extending Monday's gains after LDP win
> US STOCKS-Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead
> FOREX-Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election
> TREASURIES-Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid
> Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks progress
> Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks
> Palm gains, tracks soybean oil; weak exports cap gains
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia's Khazanah to sell stake in Time Engineering
> Malaysia sets January crude palm oil export tax at zero percent
> Koc Holding consortium wins Turkey toll roads tender
