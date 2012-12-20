Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1435.81 -0.76% -10.980
USD/JPY 84.32 -0.09% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7909 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD 1669.01 0.15% 2.450
US CRUDE 89.69 -0.32% -0.290
DOW JONES 13251.97 -0.74% -98.99
ASIA ADRS 130.01 0.85% 1.10
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip as fiscal talks sour
SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd announces its new chief executive officer, The
Intermark, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230GMT)
* Malaysia parliament in session.
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.66 pct
> US STOCKS-Wall St falls as 'cliff' talks sour, but hopes remain
> TREASURIES-Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers
> FOREX-Yen choppy as BOJ decision looms; NZD hit by data
> PRECIOUS-Gold ends flat, U.S. budget talks in focus
> Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes, demand optimism
> High stocks, weak exports weigh on palm oil
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia takes in shipwrecked Myanmar migrants refused by Singapore
> Malaysia cbank sees GDP stable in 2013, inflation to pick up
> Malaysia in "final stages" for Islamic finance legal framework
> JPMorgan to shut Malaysia retail banking operations
> Sport-Sailing drifts to Asia for greener pastures
> Lynas says Malaysian court dismisses appeal in favour of co
