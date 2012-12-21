Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1443.69 0.55% 7.880
USD/JPY 84.41 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7962 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1646.81 -0.02% -0.330
US CRUDE 90 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 13311.72 0.45% 59.75
ASIA ADRS 131.39 1.06% 1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on hopes for 'cliff' deal; gold tumbles
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P upgrade
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Release of International Reserves as at Dec 14, 2012.
* Huawei introduces three new smartphones for the Malaysian market and announces a new
partnership at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur at 9am (0100 GMT).
* Permodalan Nasional Bhd announces income distribution for Amanah Saham Bumiputera at
Theatrette, Tingkat 2, Menara PNB, Kuala Lumpur at 10am (0200 GMT).
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.06 pct
> US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution
> TREASURIES-Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle
> FOREX-Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in
> PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,650/oz, down 1.1 pct on fund selling
> Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls
> Palm down on technical selling; export tax impact eyed
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> ANALYSIS-Currency war drums beat louder in hunt for growth
> In China's shadow, ASEAN leaders look to India for maritime security
> UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-20 palm oil exports up 0.5 pct -SGS
> India's Jan palm oil imports seen at record high - industry official
> UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-20 palm oil exports down 1.9 pct -ITS
