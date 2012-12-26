Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1426.66 -0.24% -3.490
USD/JPY 85.03 0.34% 0.290
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7807 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1653.75 -0.27% -4.540
US CRUDE 89.06 0.51% 0.450
DOW JONES 13139.08 -0.39% -51.76
ASIA ADRS 129.84 -0.48% -0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen on defensive on U.S. fiscal worry, helps Nikkei
SE Asia Stocks-Financials lead gains in Vietnam; Thai stocks up
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim launches Istana Budaya
programmes for 2013, at Lambang Sari, Istana Budaya, Jalan Tun Razak at 1130am (0330)
* Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends presentation of
'1Malaysia Dermasiswa' to students of the National Academy of Arts Culture and Heritage
(Aswara), at Aswara, Jalan Tun Ismail at 4pm (0800)
* Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri S.Subramaniam holds press conference after a meeting
with Overseas Indian Affairs Minister Shri Vayalar Ravi, at the minister's office, Ministry of
Human Resources at 1000am (0200)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.4 pct in thin trade, exporters gain on weaker yen
> US STOCKS- Nikkei set to edge higher on hopes for new government
> TREASURIES-US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas
> FOREX-Yen hits 20-month low over BOJ concerns, fiscal cliff buoys dollar
> PRECIOUS-Gold near flat pre-Christmas; fiscal cliff in focus
> Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify
> Upbeat demand outlook lifts palm to one-month high
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Chevron to buy stake in Kitimat LNG from Encana, EOG
> Malaysian tycoon to take commodity firm Tradewinds private
> Singapore's Rowsley shares surge after Malaysia land deal
