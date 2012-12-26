Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1426.66 -0.24% -3.490 USD/JPY 85.03 0.34% 0.290 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7807 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1653.75 -0.27% -4.540 US CRUDE 89.06 0.51% 0.450 DOW JONES 13139.08 -0.39% -51.76 ASIA ADRS 129.84 -0.48% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen on defensive on U.S. fiscal worry, helps Nikkei SE Asia Stocks-Financials lead gains in Vietnam; Thai stocks up WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim launches Istana Budaya programmes for 2013, at Lambang Sari, Istana Budaya, Jalan Tun Razak at 1130am (0330) * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends presentation of '1Malaysia Dermasiswa' to students of the National Academy of Arts Culture and Heritage (Aswara), at Aswara, Jalan Tun Ismail at 4pm (0800) * Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri S.Subramaniam holds press conference after a meeting with Overseas Indian Affairs Minister Shri Vayalar Ravi, at the minister's office, Ministry of Human Resources at 1000am (0200) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.4 pct in thin trade, exporters gain on weaker yen > US STOCKS- Nikkei set to edge higher on hopes for new government > TREASURIES-US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas > FOREX-Yen hits 20-month low over BOJ concerns, fiscal cliff buoys dollar > PRECIOUS-Gold near flat pre-Christmas; fiscal cliff in focus > Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify > Upbeat demand outlook lifts palm to one-month high MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Chevron to buy stake in Kitimat LNG from Encana, EOG > Malaysian tycoon to take commodity firm Tradewinds private > Singapore's Rowsley shares surge after Malaysia land deal > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com