Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.83 -0.48% -6.830 USD/JPY 85.66 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7546 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1658.11 -0.08% -1.380 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13114.59 -0.19% -24.49 ASIA ADRS 130.30 0.35% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Retailers lead US shares lower; yen hits 2-yr low SE Asia Stocks-Up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines at record high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visits flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi, Pasir Mas at 1000am (0200). * Press conference by Perodua at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, Jalan Sentral at 1030am (0230). * Press conference by the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) on minimum wage, self service system and foreign workers in petrol station at Grand Seasons Hotel, Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * High Performance Schools Cohort 3/2012 recognition certification awards ceremony at Education Ministry, Complex E, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.63 pct > US STOCKS-Wall St drops in thin session, led by retailers > TREASURIES-Prices gain as U.S. fiscal deadline approaches > FOREX-Yen flirts with 2-year lows on new Japan govt expectations > PRECIOUS-Gold up in thin post-Christmas trade;US budget in focus > Oil jumps to nine-week high on US fiscal talks, technicals > Palm oil hits 1-month top as focus turns to Malaysia floodS MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia tycoon's Tradewinds offer adds to SE Asia buyout spree