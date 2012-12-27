Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.83 -0.48% -6.830
USD/JPY 85.66 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7546 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1658.11 -0.08% -1.380
US CRUDE 90.88 -0.11% -0.100
DOW JONES 13114.59 -0.19% -24.49
ASIA ADRS 130.30 0.35% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Retailers lead US shares lower; yen hits 2-yr low
SE Asia Stocks-Up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines at record high
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visits flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual
Tinggi, Pasir Mas at 1000am (0200).
* Press conference by Perodua at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, Jalan Sentral at 1030am (0230).
* Press conference by the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) on minimum wage, self
service system and foreign workers in petrol station at Grand Seasons Hotel, Jalan Pahang, Kuala
Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
* High Performance Schools Cohort 3/2012 recognition certification awards ceremony at Education
Ministry, Complex E, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430).
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.63 pct
> US STOCKS-Wall St drops in thin session, led by retailers
> TREASURIES-Prices gain as U.S. fiscal deadline approaches
> FOREX-Yen flirts with 2-year lows on new Japan govt expectations
> PRECIOUS-Gold up in thin post-Christmas trade;US budget in focus
> Oil jumps to nine-week high on US fiscal talks, technicals
> Palm oil hits 1-month top as focus turns to Malaysia floodS
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia tycoon's Tradewinds offer adds to SE Asia buyout spree
