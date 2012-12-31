GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as upbeat data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop, dollar up as 'cliff' deadline looms
SE Asia Stocks--Most end strong 2012 on high note
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches Malaysia Christmas Open House 2012 at Dataran Merdeka. -- 4.45 pm (0845 GMT
* Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches New Year's Eve celebration 2013 at Dataran Merdeka. -- 11.30 pm (0330 GMT)
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade' > US STOCKS-Equity futures rise, but 'cliff' stalemate suggests more losses > TREASURIES-Prices gain for a third day on fiscal deal doubts > FOREX--Dollar edges higher on uncertainty about fiscal > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up, on track for 12th annual gain > Oil slips as US fuel stocks rise, budget worries linger > Palm hits highest since early Nov, up for 2nd week
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > US industry presses for duties on shrimp from seven countries > Malaysia Airports sells Islamic notes worth 600 mln ringgit > Malaysia's November broad money up 10.7 pct on year-c.bank
