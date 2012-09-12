Shares in AirAsia Bhd fell as much as 5 percent in
early trading on Wednesday, following the launch of the
Malaysia-based rival budget airline, Malindo Airways.
Malindo, will start flying in May next year between Malaysia
and Indonesia. Lion Air has a 49 percent stake in the airline, a
joint venture with Malaysia's privately held National Aerospace
& Defense Industries Sdn Bhd, which holds the majority 51
percent.
"The immediate impact to AirAsia will be the contraction of
its profit margin due to a potential price war," said Kenanga
Research in a note on Wednesday.
It added that AirAsia is likely to be able to make up for
any price cuts through other income streams and the wide
connectivity within the AirAsia Group.
"We are neutral on this news as we do not see Malindo as a
threat for AirAsia in the near term," it added.
AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes downplayed the
potential competition from Malindo Airways in local news
reports.
At 0928 a.m., (0128 GMT) AirAsia was down 4.7 percent at
3.04 ringgit, after touching a low of 3.03 ringgit, while the
benchmark composite index was down 0.12 percent at 1612.73.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur;
siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com)