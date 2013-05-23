Shares in AirAsia Bhd, Southeast Asia's biggest
budget airline by passenger traffic, were down in early trading
on Thursday after the company's quarterly profit fell sharply.
Late on Wednesday, the airline reported a 39.23 percent drop
in first-quarter profit, hurt mainly by higher finance costs and
a foreign exchange loss on borrowings.
Kenanga Research said the results were within its
expectations and reflects a seasonally slower part of the year.
The research house expects better earnings in coming quarters.
"We would expect better earnings from AirAsia in the upcoming
quarters due to public holidays, post effect from the recently
concluded election and also positive from its associates," it
said in a research note on Thursday.
Kenanga downgraded AirAsia to "market perform" from
"outperform", but raised the target price to 3.36 ringgit per
share from 3.23 ringgit.
Earlier this month, AirAsia said its passenger numbers in
the quarter were up 19 percent at some 9.8 million.
At 0931 (0131 GMT) shares in AirAsia were down 0.31 percent
at 3.23 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was
up 0.06 percent at 1785.09
