BRIEF-Smartsheet raises about $52.1 mln in equity financing
* Smartsheet Inc files to say it has raised about $52.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBgyEy)
Affin Investment Bank downgraded Alliance Financial Group to "reduce" from "add", saying the stock's recent gains have hurt its valuations.
The investment bank left its target price for the stock unchanged at 4.78 ringgit per share, adding that the group's prospects remain intact.
Alliance Financial shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 5.00 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent at 1793.44.
10.03 am (0203 GMT)
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
MEXICO CITY, May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.