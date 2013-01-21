Kenanga Research initiated Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd
with a "market perform" call, citing the company's
leading position and large cash reserve.
"We believe its leadership position has created significant
entry barriers for any of its competitors," said Kenanga in a
research note on Monday.
Astro, which is Malaysia's largest pay-TV operator with a 99
percent share of the market, will be able to meet high capital
requirements given its cash reserve of 478 million ringgit and
stable earnings, it said.
Astro raised 1.5 billion ringgit ($497.84 million) last
year, Malaysia's third-largest IPO in 2012. The company is
controlled by Ananda Krishnan, the country's second-richest man.
Astro fell 0.69 percent to a one-month low of 2.88 ringgit,
while the benchmark composite index was down 0.68 percent.
0956 am (0156 GMT)
($1 = 3.0130 Malaysian ringgits)