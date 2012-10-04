RHB Research has downgraded the consumer sector to 'neutral'
from 'overweight', as current premium valuations are deemed hard
to sustain.
"We believe the consumer stocks are traded at premium
price-to-earning (PE) valuations due to strong buying interest
in defensive and dividend-yielding stocks, amid economic
uncertainty and relatively low returns elsewhere," RHB said on
Thursday. Its coverage on the consumer sector comprises 10
stocks, with QL Resources Bhd and Super Group
named top picks.
The consumer sector has outperformed the FBM KLCI index
by 14 percent since the beginning of the year, although
this will be increasingly difficult to maintain as yields
compress, said RHB.
RHB said the performance has not been across the board, with
Parkson Holdings Bhd declining 14 percent, while AEON
Co(M) Bhd gaining 70 percent since January.
0949 am (0149GMT)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com) Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee