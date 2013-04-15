Hwang DBS Vickers Research raised its target price for Dayang Enterprise Holdings to 4.00 ringgit per share from 2.95 ringgit on expectations the firm will win a large oil-and-gas-related contract.

Contracts for the 10-billion-ringgit Pan Malaysia hook-up commissioning project may be awarded soon, after delays in the first quarter, Hwang DBS said in a research note on Monday.

"We remain optimistic Dayang will clinch a substantial contract given its proven and recognised track record," it added.

Hwang DBS sees Dayang as the strongest contender for the contract to be awarded by national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

"Dayang has its own fleet of accommodation vessels which makes it more efficient operationally, compared to those that have to charter third-party vessels," Hwang DBS added.

While Dayang has risen 40 percent so far this year, winning a large chunk of the contract will accelerate the firm's growth over the next five years, it added.

At 1010 (0210 GMT) Dayang was trading up 3.29 percent at 3.45 ringgit per share, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.05 percent at 1699.45 points.

(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Sunil Nair; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)