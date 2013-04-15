Hwang DBS Vickers Research raised its target price for Dayang
Enterprise Holdings to 4.00 ringgit per share from
2.95 ringgit on expectations the firm will win a large
oil-and-gas-related contract.
Contracts for the 10-billion-ringgit Pan Malaysia hook-up
commissioning project may be awarded soon, after delays in the
first quarter, Hwang DBS said in a research note on Monday.
"We remain optimistic Dayang will clinch a substantial
contract given its proven and recognised track record," it
added.
Hwang DBS sees Dayang as the strongest contender for the
contract to be awarded by national oil company Petroliam
Nasional Berhad.
"Dayang has its own fleet of accommodation vessels which
makes it more efficient operationally, compared to those that
have to charter third-party vessels," Hwang DBS added.
While Dayang has risen 40 percent so far this year, winning
a large chunk of the contract will accelerate the firm's growth
over the next five years, it added.
At 1010 (0210 GMT) Dayang was trading up 3.29 percent at
3.45 ringgit per share, while the benchmark composite index was
up 0.05 percent at 1699.45 points.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Sunil Nair; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters
Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)