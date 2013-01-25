Kenanga Research initiated coverage of DRB-Hicom Bhd
with an "outperform" call and a target price of 3.45
ringgit per share, citing strong growth prospects for the firm's
car-making and property business.
"In our view, the stock is undervalued, underpriced and
clearly under-appreciated," Kenanga said in a research note on
Friday.
There is strong growth potential for the company's
automotive business which makes Proton cars. The DRB-Hicom's
assembly contract with Volkswagen will also help, it said,
adding that the firm's property division will benefit from the
huge land banks it holds.
"The group has always had a large development land bank
with the hot ones now being in Iskandar, Johor and in Glenmarie,
Klang Valley," Kenanga said.
As of 1133 (0313 GMT) DRB-Hicom was unchanged at 2.60
ringgit per share while the benchmark index was up 0.14
percent at 1637.61.
