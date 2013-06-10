HwangDBS Vickers Research raised its call the world's largest synthetic glove maker Hartalega Holdings Bhd to "buy" from "hold", citing a bright earnings outlook on the back of the firm's stronger production and robust demand for nitrile gloves.

Hartalega's innovative manufacturing processes and products maintain its cost efficiency and pricing power, which will "ensure it remains the most profitable glove maker in town", HwangDBS said in a note on Monday.

HwangDBS raised its earnings forecast by 1-3 percent for the financial years between 2014 and 2015 to reflect better-than-expected margins, but added that these could be compressed due to competition.

"Assuming Hartalega is able to maintain pricing power and operating margins at its current level of 30 percent versus our 27 percent assumptions, there may be a 10 percent upside to our FY14-15F earnings," HwangDBS said.

The research house lifted its target price on Hartalega to 6.60 ringgit per share from 5.50 ringgit.

Shares in Hartalega gained 0.52 percent against the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.71 percent rise in early Monday trade.

0930 (0130 GMT) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by)