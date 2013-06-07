HwangDBS Vickers Research initiated coverage on Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad with a "buy" call and a target price of 18.80 ringgit per share, but said privatization bids and corporate streamlining could re-rate its share price.

"Based on previous takeover offers for entities within Hong Leong Group, there could be a 30-40 percent premium to its valuations," HwangDBS said in a note on Friday.

The research house said the privatization could be a "prelude to corporate streamlining within the group", and allow investors to focus on Hong Leong Bank Berhad as the only listed entity.

"It is inefficient to have so many listed entities in the group, especially if the counters have low trading liquidity. The next privatisation target could be Hong Leong Financial Group," it added.

HwangDBS added that a key risk is the weaker-than-expected delivery by Hong Leong Bank, which makes up more than 90 percent of the group's earnings.

In February, the group, which is controlled by the country's sixth-richest man Quek Leng Chan, failed to take its 79 percent-owned investment banking arm Hong Leong Capital Bhd private as shareholders held out for a better offer.

Shares in Hong Leong Financial gained 1.47 percent against the Malaysian benchmark stock index's, 0.29 percent rise.

0947 (0147 GMT) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)