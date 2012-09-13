Kenanga Research downgraded Malaysian property stocks to
'neutral' from 'overweight' as the upcoming Budget 2013 may
bring fresh measures to curb speculations in the property
market.
An increase in real property gains tax is more likely than a
hike in stamp duty and that either measure may prompt knee-jerk
selling of property stocks, it said in a note on Thursday.
Kenanga downgraded its call on UEM Land Holdings
to 'market perform' from 'outperform' and cut Hunza Properties
to 'underperform' from 'market perform'.
It said the delay in property launches at UEM Land may dent
market expectations of the developer's sales, while the lack of
sizeable launches may hurt Hunza.
Kenanga's pick for the sector is UOA Development
because of the company's strong net dividend yields and its
ability to meet its dividend commitments.
At 1004 (0204 GMT), UEM Land was up 1.83 percent at 1.68
ringgit per share, Hunza was untraded at 1.48 ringgit per share
and UOA Development was up 3.16 percent at 1.63 ringgit per
share. Malaysia's benchmark composite index was up 0.35 percent
at 1,619.45.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur;
siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com)