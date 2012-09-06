Malaysia's benchmark stock index hit a two-month low
as market players appeared to be taking defensive stance on a
recent report by rating agency Standard & Poor's about
Malaysia's fiscal profile and as weak palm oil prices hit palm
planters.
The main index was down 1.48 percent at 1,616.70, falling at
one point to 1,613.16, the lowest since July 5, extending
Wednesday's 0.8 percent fall.
Before the selloff, it had risen around 8 percent since
hitting its low in May to close at a record high of 1,654.11 on
Tuesday.
A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said the market sentiment was
hurt by the country's risk on credit outlook if reforms were not
implemented. A drop in Malaysian crude palm oil futures to a
3-week low also added to the broadly weak mood, the trader said.
Large caps led among losers on Thursday, including CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd which fell 2.9 percent and Axiata
Group Bhd which was down 3.1 percent. Planter IOI
Corporation Bhd fell 1 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Jongwoo
Cheon in Singapore; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)