Affin Investment Bank raised its price target for Genting
Plantations Bhd to 8.12 ringgit per share from 7.59
ringgit, citing rising crop production from the company's
Indonesian estates.
Genting's overall palm oil production is expected to rise
15 percent in the financial year 2013, Affin said in a research
note on Friday.
However, higher wages will push up the cost of production,
it added.
"Going forward, cost of fertilisers and fuel are relatively
stable but labour cost is expected to increase by 7-8 percent
after the implementation of a minimum wage policy in Malaysia
and increase of as much as 39 percent in the Indonesian minimum
wage," it said.
Affin maintained its 'reduce' call on the stock and noted
that at current levels around 8.90 ringgit per share, Genting
Plantations is trading at an unattractive price to earnings
ratio.
Genting Plantations was down 0.09 ringgit at 8.86 ringgit
per share while the KLSE benchmark composite index was
up 4.83 points at 1689.36
