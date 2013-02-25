Affin Investment Bank raised its target price for Bumi Armada to 3.44 ringgit per share from 3.40 ringgit and upgraded the EPS forecast for the firm for the financial year 2013.

Affin said in a research note on Monday that Bumi Armada is bidding for six oil and gas offshore production facility contracts and that it has assumed that the firm wins one contract per annum.

Affin said it remains positive on Bumi Armada's long-term business outlook but that the prospects are reflected in the firm's "premium" valuation of 20 times EPS for the financial year 2013.

"We continue to recommend investors to reduce exposure for now and accumulate again when price falls to a more attractive level or there is more certainty in securing new projects," Affin said.

Bumi Armada was trading unchanged at 3.78 ringgit per share while the benchmark composite index was up 0.02 percent at 1622.01.

1007 (0207)

(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob;