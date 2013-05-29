BRIEF-ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt to retire
* Eric Affeldt intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer upon appointment of his successor
Kenanga Research raised its call on oil palm agribusiness firm IJM Plantations Bhd to "outperform" from "market perform" on a bright earnings outlook despite softening crude palm oil prices.
IJM's core net profit jumped 16 percent on year in the fourth quarter ended March 31, thanks to the company's cost-cutting efforts and strong fresh fruit bunches growth, Kenanga said in a note on Wednesday.
"(IJM's) 1Q14 outlook is positive as its fresh fruit bunches production has grown 49 percent y-o-y to 50,749 metric tonnes in April 2013," Kenanga said.
"Its high fresh fruit bunches growth should outpace the 25 percent decline in crude palm oil prices and allow IJM to register a year-on-year earnings growth."
The research house kept its 3.38 ringgit per share target price.
Shares in IJM Plantations climbed 5 percent, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index which gained 0.35 percent.
0932 (0132 GMT)
BRUSSELS, April 12 European Union regulators on Wednesday cleared U.S. car supplier Lear's takeover of the seats and metals business of Spain's Grupo Antolín-Irausa, saying it would still face sufficient competition.