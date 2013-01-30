Affin Investment Bank cut its target price on
semiconductor-to-electronics manufacturer Malaysian Pacific
Industries Bhd (MPI) on weaker-than-expected earnings
stemming from uncertain economic conditions in Europe.
MPI's core net loss of 3.3 million ringgit in the first half
of its 2013 financial year was due to a dismal performance in
the second quarter ended December, the research house said in a
note on Wednesday.
"In the near term, we believe that the sector will continue
to be weighed down by the frail external economic conditions
particularly in the euro region," Affin said.
The research house cut its earnings estimates for the 2013
financial year by 47 percent and for 2014 by 13 percent.
However, Affin said although visible volatility in MPI's
quarterly earnings do not show consistent signs of a strong
recovery, the firm's strategic efforts in beefing up its
smartphone and tablet markets will help enhance its earnings
profile.
Affin kept its "add" call on the stock.
As of 0159 GMT, MPI shares were up 0.39 percent against the
Malaysian benchmark stock index which was almost flat.
