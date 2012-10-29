Hong Leong Investment Bank downgraded Malaysia's property sector
companies to 'neutral' from 'overweight', saying an increase in
property gains tax is expected to weigh on an already slowing
market.
"The most direct and negative impact will be a slowdown in
transactions in the secondary market," the bank said in a
research note on Monday.
Property gains tax will rise by 5 percentage points across
the board in 2013 as the government tries to rein in
speculation.
"With the latest round of Real Property Gains Tax hike, we
now expect the sector to be headed for a slowdown in terms of
launches, sales and transactions," the bank said.
Hong Leong said it expects the affordable segment of the
market to perform better than the mid-to-higher end segment and
Mah Sing Group and Glomac should be more
adaptable to the shift in market conditions.
"Between the two, we prefer Glomac, as their landed
townships which are currently selling for 400,000-450,000
ringgit which fits the affordable segment definition," the bank
added.
At 1052, both Glomac and Mah Sing were unchanged at 0.82
ringgit per share and 2.27 per share respectively. The benchmark
composite index was up 0.26 percent at 1676.17.
1101 (0301 GMT)
**********************************************************
STOCKS NEWS-RHB raises Daibochi to outperform
RHB Research upgraded Daibochi Plastic and Packaging
Industry Bhd to 'outperform' from 'market perform'
after the packaging material maker posted strong results for the
first nine months of 2012.
Daibochi's net profit for the first nine months rose 30
percent to 18.4 million ringgit from 14.2 million ringgit last
year, prompting RHB to increase its target price for the stock
by 41 sen to 2.91 ringgit.
RHB also raised its net profit forecasts for the next two
years between 7.3 percent and 11 percent.
"We raise our forecasts to reflect the higher-than-expected
third quarter results and improved margins," said RHB in a
report on Monday. Margins expanded due to a favourable sales mix
and improved wastage control, added RHB.
Shares of the company rose 1.53 percent to 2.66 ringgit,
their highest in 16 years.
1029 (0229 GMT)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Anand Basu; alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com)
****************************************************************
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin downgrades Berjaya Sports Toto
Affin Investment Bank downgraded Malaysian betting firm
Berjaya Sports Toto to 'add' from 'buy' to reflect
recent gains in the company's share price.
The bank said in a research note on Monday that the firm's
shares had risen just over 7 percent since mid-June, taking them
closer to Affin's target price of 4.95 ringgit per share.
Berjaya Sports Toto is slated for a listing on Singapore's
stock exchange in January 2013.
"In the longer run, the Singapore listing could help provide
better financial funding and capital management flexibility,"
Affin added.
At 1001 (0201 GMT) Berjaya Sports Toto shares were unchanged
at 4.43 ringgit per share while the benchmark composite index
was up 0.33 percent at 1,677.42
1005 (0205 GMT)
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Sunil Nair; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com)