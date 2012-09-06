Affin Investment Bank upgraded SP Setia Berhad to
'add' from 'reduce' and raised the stock's target price to 3.82
ringgit from 3.60 ringgit.
SP Setia's valuations are "reasonably attractive" as the
stock hasn't performed as well as its peers and Malaysia's
benchmark composite stock index, Affin said in a research note
on Thursday.
Additionally, Affin views the developer's purchase of
London's Battersea power plant positively and is optimistic on
the take-up rates for the first part of the project which
involves property development.
"At a selling price of 900 pounds per square feet, we
believe that the apartments are likely to achieve a decent
take-up rate," Affin said but noted that the project will only
contribute to SP Setia's bottom line upon completion and
delivery of the properties in 2016.
At 0925 (0125 GMT), SP Setia was unchanged at 3.56 ringgit
while the benchmark composite index was down 0.44 percent at
1,634.02