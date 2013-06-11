Kenanga Research lowered its call on Star Publications Berhad
to "market perform" from "outperform", but said the
media company's attractive dividend yield could "provide shelter
in uncertain periods".
"The group's share price has improved by 16 percent over the
past one month. With the current share price just 2.1 percent
away from our target price, we are downgrading our
recommendation on the stock to a market perform," Kenanga said
in a note on Tuesday.
It maintained its target price of 2.87 ringgit on Star.
Kenanga added that the group is planning to expand its radio
station portfolio and also ink several partnerships with global
digital media players over the next few months.
Shares in Star were unchanged at 2.81 ringgit as of 0153
GMT, against the Malaysian benchmark stock index that
gained 0.15 percent.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
