MIDF Research has downgraded Top Glove Corp Bhd, the
world's largest rubber glove maker, to 'neutral' from 'buy' as
it sees a limited upside following the strengthening of the
company's shares recently.
The stock has gained 12.8 percent since the beginning of the
year, according to data by Thomson Reuters, with eight 'buy'
recommendations and one 'sell'.
MIDF, in a report on Friday, said Top Glove's net earnings
for the nine months ended May 31 fell below expectations, as the
company lowered its product prices. The brokerage maintained its
target price of 6.05 ringgit for Top Glove.
Shares of the company were down 1.26 percent to 6.26 ringgit
while the benchmark index was up 0.67 percent at 9.17 am
(0117 GMT).
0920 (0120 GMT)
