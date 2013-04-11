BRIEF-Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber to buy stake in development firm
* Says it signs letter of intent to buy 67 percent stake in development firm for up to 201 million yuan ($29.33 million)
Kenanga Research raised its target price for UMW Holdings Berhad to 12.53 ringgit per share from 12.37 ringgit after the firm's oil and gas drilling unit won a $157.68 million contract.
Kenanga said in a research note on Thursday that UMW's earnings for the financial years 2013 through 2015 are likely to be higher by 1.0-1.3 percent due to the contract win.
UMW Standard Drilling Sdn Bhd won a three-year contract for the provision of a jack-up drilling rig from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad.
Shares in UMW Holdings were trading down 0.15 percent at 13.36 ringgit while the benchmark index was up 0.31 percent at 1701.46.
0940 (0140 GMT)
SHANGHAI, May 31 One man has been arrested and two others are missing in southern China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese factory making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.