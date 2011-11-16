* Primorsk to get less, Novo more crude in Dec

* Ust-Luga volumes yet to emerge

* CPC Dec exports to edge up

LONDON, Nov 15 Russian Urals crude was steady on Wednesday with traders saying its premium to dated Brent could extend for days if not weeks if information about short supplies in the Baltic for December is confirmed.

Early discussions on Russia's December crude oil export schedule suggest a shift in volumes from the Baltic port of Primorsk to Novorossiisk on the Black Sea, traders said on Wednesday.

Urals exports from Primorsk are expected at 5.8 million tonnes during December, down from 6.3 million tonnes scheduled for November, while Novorossiisk loadings will rise to 3.7 million tonnes from 3 million tonnes scheduled for November.

The preliminary schedule for the first week of the month showed 740,000 tonnes of the grade were scheduled to load in Novorossiisk and 1.2 million tonnes were due to load in Primorsk.

"It is small - 5.8 million for Primorsk.... I think that if it is confirmed, the Baltic could sustain its current levels," a Urals trader said.

Traders added that prices in the Baltic would also depend on whether Russia repeats a generous exports schedule for the Polish port of Gdansk in December and how many cargoes it decides to load from its newly build Ust-Luga outlet after it loads its first cargo in November.

"We have heard about five cargoes from Ust-Luga. We have heard about 2 cargoes from Rosneft. Surgut and TNK-BP are also ready to go there while Gdansk could be completely off the schedule," the trader added.

Traders said that Urals' values in the Mediterranean -- which have risen above dated Brent at the end of October due to tight supplies -- could come under pressure due to bigger volumes in December. However, some support to the market could be given by traditionally poor weather and cargo delays in the region, traders added.

There was no activity in the Urals market in the Platts public window on Wednesday, traders said following a marathon trading party hosted by Russia's third largest oil producer TNK-BP in central Moscow on Tuesday.

In Kazakhstan's CPC Blend news, December shipments from the Black Sea are expected to edge up to 2.421 million tonnes from 2.329 million in November, traders said on Wednesday.

In Libya, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) in the country's east said it was producing 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) from five fields and hoped to reach 400,000 bpd by early next year. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)