* Ust-Luga delays until Dec 15-20

* Surgut places cargo at tender at strong levels

* Margins support values in Med

LONDON, Nov 18 Russian Urals crude has a good chance to stay strong next week, extending the period of its premium to dated Brent to a full month, traders said on Friday citing strong refining margins and news about delays to the launch of a large Baltic port.

Oil firm Surgut was heard to have sold its early December Urals cargo from the Baltic port of Primorsk to BP at dated Brent plus 25 cents. There were no bids and offers in the Platts public window, traders said.

"The market is hot at the moment," one trader said.

Primorsk exports are expected to fall in December by around 5 cargoes and it is not clear how much the port of Gdansk in Poland will load next month as the launch of a new Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga has been delayed.

"Ust-Luga delays are clearly supporting the market," one major Urals buyer said.

Ust-Luga will delay loading its first crude cargo to Dec. 15-20 from the end of November, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday adding that the terminal was expected to ship 20 million tonnes of crude in 2012.

This will be less than the initially envisaged 30 million tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) for 2012.

"Maybe Transneft will revise the figure for Primorsk up because of Ust-Luga," one trader said.

The Mediterranean market has so far failed to react to an expected boost in shipments in December.

"I think demand is quite strong because margins are good enough to absorb extra volumes," said a major Urals buyer in the Mediterranean.

One trader said deals in the Mediterranean have been done at dated Brent plus 30 cents although some traders said demand could be depressed closer to mid December.

"The closer it gets to Christmas, the lower demand will be," one trader said. "I think Urals is a bit overvalued and it could get weaker but not by much".

Light grades remain pressured despite record high gasoil cracks amid negative gasoline margins with Azeri Light premiums to heavier Urals hovering at around $4 per barrel or only half of what it used to be earlier this year.

The Azeri energy minister said on Friday supplies of crude to the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will rise to 5 million tonnes next year from less than 2 million this year although he did not explain how it was possible amid falling Azeri production (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)