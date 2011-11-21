* Urals Dec loadings awaited
* Azeri benefits from strong gasoil cracks
* Oil trade with Iran seen unaffected despite new sanctions
LONDON, Nov 21 Russian Urals crude held
strong on Monday with traders saying that only the release of
fresh December loading programmes would provide direction.
"There is nothing to offer in the (Platts) window at the
moment but overall the sentiment remains quite bullish," said a
major Urals buyers.
Traders said good refining margins would continue providing
support to Urals in the Mediterranean, where export volumes were
expected to rise in December.
In the Baltic, volumes were expected to drop due to lower
loadings from Primorsk and uncertainty over the start of a new
terminal at Ust-Luga.
"In theory, the arbitrage to the east could work but I just
don't think the local market will allow those volumes to leave
the region," one trader said.
There was no activity in Urals in the Platts' public window,
traders said.
In light crude, Azeri was heard gathering further strength
with cargoes changing hands at dated Brent plus $4.5 a barrel,
up by 30-50 cents from previous price indications.
"Gasoil cracks are at record highs so it looks very good for
Azeri," one trader said.
BP and Saras were heard winning some Libyan crude volumes,
but details could not be confirmed.
Britain ordered all UK financial institutions to stop doing
business with their Iranian counterparts, as well as with the
central bank of Iran, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday.
"They definitely won't target oil trading. That's a step too
far...The world needs Iranian exports and there are too many
interests tied up," one source familiar with the terms of the
sanctions told Reuters.
Kazakhstan's Kumkol premium for Dec have risen to $2.3 from
$1 to dated Brent, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by William Hardy)