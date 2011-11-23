LONDON, Nov 23 Russian sour Urals crude was steady on Wednesday with new loading dates indicating supply will likely increase from the Black Sea in December and shrink in the Baltic.

Urals has now stayed for nearly a month at a premium to dated Brent in the Mediterranean and for around two weeks in the Baltic with the unusual strength supported by strong fuel oil cracks, bigger refining runs across Europe and relatively short supplies from the world's largest oil producer.

Exports in December are expected to fall in the Baltic and rise from the Black Sea and new preliminary loading data confirmed the trend on Wednesday.

Urals exports from Primorsk on the Baltic are expected at 1.90 million tonnes on Dec. 1-11, down from 2.2 million tonnes in the same days in November.

Novorossiisk on the Black Sea will ship 1.26 million tonnes of Urals on Dec. 2-11, up from 0.96 million tonnes on Nov. 4-11.

Last week, traders said Urals exports from Primorsk were expected at 5.8 million tonnes during December, down from 6.3 million tonnes scheduled for November, while Novorossiisk loadings were seen rising to 3.7 million tonnes from 3 million tonnes scheduled for November.

Sources at the pipeline monopoly Transneft also said the Black Sea port of Tuapse will likely load only one cargo of Siberian Light in December compared to the usual 5-6 cargoes.

"It doesn't mean we are fully suspending Siberian Light exports," a source said adding that a sharp drop in December was due to the fact the the fourth quarter export programme has been already fulfilled.

Oil firm Surgut offered to sell a 100,000-tonne Dec 6-7 cargo from Primorsk at a tender.

There was no activity in Urals in the Platts window.

Oil traders and majors gathered in Istanbul to talk to Libyan officials about term oil contracts for 2012. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)