LONDON, Nov 24 Russian Urals crude
strengthened further on Thursday, extending its rally and a
period of premium to dated Brent to the longest on record, as
traders cited strong refining margins, relatively low supplies
and fears of a loss of Iranian barrels.
U.S. sanctions forbid imports of Iranian oil and the
European Union is considering new sanctions against Iran --
which may include oil -- to press Tehran to abandon its nuclear
activity.
The EU's energy commissioner said this week such a ban would
not be a problem for the European Union as supplies could always
been bought elsewhere.
"This will create a huge amount of problems... as the Urals
are under an incredible speculative attack," one refiner in the
Mediterranean said.
"The market is very bullish. Refining margins are of course
ok but they are not so strong to justify such levels for Urals.
A loss of Iran will have a big, very big impact on the market,"
said a Urals trader with a major house.
There was no activity in Urals in the public Platts window.
Surgut was heard awarding a tender to Repsol for a 100,000-tonne
cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 50 cents, some 30 cents
stronger than previous price indications.
In the Meditarrean, Urals was also assessed at a premium to
dated Brent of around 35 cents.
That means the grade of the world's largest oil producer has
remained at a premium to dated Brent for four full weeks - the
longest period on record since 1996.
In the Baltic, the grade remains at a premium for more than
2 weeks, also the longest period on record.
In tender news, Surgut also offered to sell a 140,000 tonne
Urals cargo from Novorossiisk for Dec 9-10 delivery.
A subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC)
issued a tender to sell 1 million barrels of Sarir grade crude
oil, despite the fact that its parent company was supposed to
have already taken over the marketing of its oil. L5E7MN4MS
NOC also tendered a 0.6-1.0 million barrel cargo of Sharara
crude. nL5E7MO1MN
Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, a joint venture with
Italy's Eni, has restarted oil production from the
offshore Bouri field. nL5E7MO1C4
Traders Vitol and Glencore won tenders to supply Libya with
refined products and are now expected to pick up some volumes at
tenders to export crude in 2012. nL5E7MO3H3
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jessica Donati and Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)