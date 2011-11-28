* Urals 80kt-140kt spread near flat

* European refiners not yet asked to drop Iran crude

LONDON, Nov 28 Differentials on Russian Urals crude dipped on Monday but a cargo was sold at a premium in the Mediterranean, extending a period of Urals' premium to benchmark dated BFOE.

Traders said the premium paid for the cargo was still high, reflecting the tight sour market.

Differentials on the Russian sour crude was in a period of premium to dated Brent for the longest on record last week due to the delayed start of the Baltic of port of Ust-Luga and concerns over a potential loss of Iranian crude.

The price spread between smaller 80,000 tonne and larger 140,000 tonne cargoes narrowed to near flat as healthy demand pushed up the price of the larger cargo.

"Demand is good," a trader said. "No need for a wide delta."

A French push for a European Union embargo on Iranian oil has run into opposition in some EU capitals, diplomats said on Monday, signalling that any decision was unlikely before a Dec. 9 summit of EU leaders.

Some traders in the Mediterranean said they have not been officially asked to stop buying Iranian crude yet.

They said there was little alternative to Iranian sour crude available in the Mediterranean with the international sanction already on Syrian crude even if Europe could do without the volume.

"What will we do without those sour barrels?" one trader said. "No other sour barrels are really around in the Med."

URALS

* Vitol sold 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 14-18 to Eni at dated BFOE plus 25 cents a barrel in the public trading windown.

* The spread between 80,000 tonnes and 140,000 tonnes was between parity and 10 cent discounts for the larger cargo. Late last week, the spread was about 35 cent discounts to the larger cargo.

UST-LUGA

* Russia on Monday confirmed that the launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until the first quarter of 2012, which will hit Moscow plans to bypass transit countries.

* Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM also said it cancelled plans to ship a 100,000 tonne Urals crude blend cargo from the port this year.

LOADING

* Russia will increase Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.

* Urals exports from Novorossiisk are seen at 3.8 million tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the preceding month.

* The volume is also up from 3.7 million tonnes expected earlier this month by traders.

LIBYA

* Libya's Sirte Oil has begun crude production at the Alraqhobh field at a rate of 8,000 barrels per day (bpd), the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.

* NOC sold Eshahara crude to a European oil major via a tender, traders said.

* NOC was offering between 600,000 barrels and 1 million barrels of Eshahara in this tender, which closed on Thursday.

* Price details of the tender did not emerge but Libyan crude have been trading at premiums of about $1 and $2 a barrel to dated BFOE, traders said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)