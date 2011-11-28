* Urals 80kt-140kt spread near flat
* European refiners not yet asked to drop Iran crude
LONDON, Nov 28 Differentials on Russian
Urals crude dipped on Monday but a cargo was sold at a premium
in the Mediterranean, extending a period of Urals' premium to
benchmark dated BFOE.
Traders said the premium paid for the cargo was still high,
reflecting the tight sour market.
Differentials on the Russian sour crude was in a period of
premium to dated Brent for the longest on record last week due
to the delayed start of the Baltic of port of Ust-Luga and
concerns over a potential loss of Iranian crude.
The price spread between smaller 80,000 tonne and larger
140,000 tonne cargoes narrowed to near flat as healthy demand
pushed up the price of the larger cargo.
"Demand is good," a trader said. "No need for a wide delta."
A French push for a European Union embargo on Iranian oil
has run into opposition in some EU capitals, diplomats said on
Monday, signalling that any decision was unlikely before a Dec.
9 summit of EU leaders.
Some traders in the Mediterranean said they have not been
officially asked to stop buying Iranian crude yet.
They said there was little alternative to Iranian sour crude
available in the Mediterranean with the international sanction
already on Syrian crude even if Europe could do without the
volume.
"What will we do without those sour barrels?" one trader
said. "No other sour barrels are really around in the Med."
URALS
* Vitol sold 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 14-18 to Eni at dated
BFOE plus 25 cents a barrel in the public trading windown.
* The spread between 80,000 tonnes and 140,000 tonnes was
between parity and 10 cent discounts for the larger cargo. Late
last week, the spread was about 35 cent discounts to the larger
cargo.
UST-LUGA
* Russia on Monday confirmed that the launch of the Baltic
Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until the first
quarter of 2012, which will hit Moscow plans to bypass transit
countries.
* Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM also
said it cancelled plans to ship a 100,000 tonne Urals crude
blend cargo from the port this year.
LOADING
* Russia will increase Urals crude exports from the Black
Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a
preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.
* Urals exports from Novorossiisk are seen at 3.8 million
tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the preceding
month.
* The volume is also up from 3.7 million tonnes expected
earlier this month by traders.
LIBYA
* Libya's Sirte Oil has begun crude production at the
Alraqhobh field at a rate of 8,000 barrels per day (bpd), the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.
* NOC sold Eshahara crude to a European oil major via a
tender, traders said.
* NOC was offering between 600,000 barrels and 1 million
barrels of Eshahara in this tender, which closed on Thursday.
* Price details of the tender did not emerge but Libyan
crude have been trading at premiums of about $1 and $2 a barrel
to dated BFOE, traders said.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)