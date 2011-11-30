LONDON, Nov 30Spot differentials on Russian sour Urals crude held on premiums to benchmark on Wednesday as a very large crude carrier (VLCC) was likely to sail to Asia, traders said. In the public trading window, Urals were not discussed in the Northwest Europe or in the Mediterranean. Traders said Urals was assessed at dated BFOE plus 40/50 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe and the benchmark plus 30/35 cents in the Mediterranean. The levels were little changed from Wednesday. Urals has already remained in premiums to the benchmark for the longest period in record. Unipec, trading arm of China's Sinopec, was expected to move 1 very large carrier of Urals to Asia. This was not confirmed by Unipec. The loading date, loading and discharging ports were not clear. Unipec occasionally ships Urals and other Europe-bound crude. "Unipec always has barrels. When they cannot sell them in Europe, they bring them to Asia," one trader said. MORE LOADING FROM BLACK SEA Russia will further increase Urals exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a final export schedule showed on Wednesday. Urals exports from Novorossiisk were expected at 3.82 million tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the preceding month and broadly in line with the preliminary schedule. In contrast, Siberian Light shipments from another Black Sea port, Tuapse, will be cut to 60,000 tonnes in December from 360,000 tonnes in November as companies have almost used up their quarterly quotas. TENDERS * Tunisia's Etap sold Zarzatine for mid-December loading to Exxon via tender. The price paid for the cargo was dated BFOE plus $1.40 a barrel. This was not confirmed by the company. * Egypt's EGPC has closed its tender to sell Ras Gharib and Qarun for 2012. Some traders said Ras Gharib has been awarded but details of the result were slow to emerge. LIBYA * Libyan oil production has risen to 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) as companies resume output following the eight month war, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)