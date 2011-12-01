LONDON, Dec 1 Urals crude held steady on Thursday with the rally capped by a move by the European Union to effectively postpone a decision on sanctions against major oil producer Iran until January. EU nations agreed on Thursday to examine sanctions on Iran's energy sector saying a decision would be taken no later than their next meeting in January. Urals has rallied over the past weeks and is enjoying the longest period ever of premiums to benchmark dated Brent mainly due to strong refining margins, fears of a loss of Iranian supplies in Europe and relatively short supplies from Russia. On Thursday, Urals remained at a premium to dated Brent for a record fifth full straight week in the Mediterranean and for more than three weeks in the Baltic. Traders said further gains in the Mediterranean were capped by a relatively healthy export programme for the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk for December although premiums to dated Brent in the Baltic were likely to be sustained as some Urals barrels leave the region to Asia. In the Platts window, Glencore bought a 80,000-tonne, Dec 16-20 cargo in the Mediterranean from Gunvor at dated plus 30 cents, unchanged from price indications earlier this week. Gunvor first started to offer the cargo at plus $1. A trader with a major house said he saw discounts for 140,000-tonne cargoes in the Mediterranean at around 20-30 cents, but other traders said they saw it closer to 10 cents. Urals exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are expected to rise to 3.82 million tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in November. Unipec, the trading arm of top Chinese refiner Sinopec, will ship 1-2 VLCCs of Urals to China, traders said. An open arbitrage window is also drawing North Sea Forties and Ormen Lange condensate on a rare voyage to Asia, tightening supply in Europe. nL5E7N12L7 Oil majors BP and Total are making arrangements to ship at least 4 million barrels of distillate-rich North Sea Forties crude to Asia, tightening supply of the grade that sets the dated Brent oil benchmark. Shell has also provisionally booked an oil tanker to load a cargo of Libyan crude in early December for Singapore, which is likely to be the first for the city state since the end of the civil war. Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) is producing around 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is still marketing its own crude, a spokesman said on Thursday despite previous statement by parent national oil corporation (NOC) that NOC is now the sole crude marketer. The United States, European Union and Arab League blacklisted Syrian VIPs and companies on Thursday to force an end to the military crackdown on protesters in a move that may force companies such as Shell and Total to scale back their investment in the country. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin and)