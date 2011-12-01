LONDON, Dec 1 Urals crude held steady on
Thursday with the rally capped by a move by the European Union
to effectively postpone a decision on sanctions against major
oil producer Iran until January.
EU nations agreed on Thursday to examine sanctions on Iran's
energy sector saying a decision would be taken no later than
their next meeting in January.
Urals has rallied over the past weeks and is enjoying the
longest period ever of premiums to benchmark dated Brent mainly
due to strong refining margins, fears of a loss of Iranian
supplies in Europe and relatively short supplies from Russia.
On Thursday, Urals remained at a premium to dated Brent for
a record fifth full straight week in the Mediterranean and for
more than three weeks in the Baltic.
Traders said further gains in the Mediterranean were capped
by a relatively healthy export programme for the Black Sea port
of Novorossiisk for December although premiums to dated Brent in
the Baltic were likely to be sustained as some Urals barrels
leave the region to Asia.
In the Platts window, Glencore bought a 80,000-tonne, Dec
16-20 cargo in the Mediterranean from Gunvor at dated plus 30
cents, unchanged from price indications earlier this week.
Gunvor first started to offer the cargo at plus $1.
A trader with a major house said he saw discounts for
140,000-tonne cargoes in the Mediterranean at around 20-30
cents, but other traders said they saw it closer to 10 cents.
Urals exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are
expected to rise to 3.82 million tonnes in December, up from
3.01 million tonnes in November.
Unipec, the trading arm of top Chinese refiner Sinopec, will
ship 1-2 VLCCs of Urals to China, traders said.
An open arbitrage window is also drawing North Sea Forties
and Ormen Lange condensate on a rare voyage to Asia, tightening
supply in Europe. nL5E7N12L7
Oil majors BP and Total are making arrangements to ship at
least 4 million barrels of distillate-rich North Sea Forties
crude to Asia, tightening supply of the grade that sets the
dated Brent oil benchmark.
Shell has also provisionally booked an oil tanker to load a
cargo of Libyan crude in early December for Singapore, which is
likely to be the first for the city state since the end of the
civil war.
Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) is producing around
280,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is still marketing its own
crude, a spokesman said on Thursday despite previous statement
by parent national oil corporation (NOC) that NOC is now the
sole crude marketer.
The United States, European Union and Arab League
blacklisted Syrian VIPs and companies on Thursday to force an
end to the military crackdown on protesters in a move that may
force companies such as Shell and Total to scale back their
investment in the country.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb
Gorodyankin and)