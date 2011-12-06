LONDON, Dec 6 Spot differentials on Russian sour Urals dipped marginally in the northwest Europe on Tuesday due to an offer from China's Unipec, but the premium remained higher than North Sea Forties. Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for Dec. 25-29 at dated BFOE plus 30 cents a barrel in NWE, about 10 cents lower than Monday's assessment. The cargo did not find a buyer. Unipec could not be reached for comment. Traders said Unipec decided to sell some of the barrels in London, which it had initially planned to haul to Asia in a very large crude carrier (VLCC). "The rest (of Urals) could still go to Asia, but not in a VLCC," a trader said. Traders said Unipec was now taking 1 million barrels of Caspian CPC Blend for Dec. 18-20 loading in a rare arbitrage to the east. The company bought the cargo last week, traders said. Price details did not emerge. "Unipec is not a benchmark of the arbitrage as they always take barrels. But EFS is very tight and the east market is strong. So barrels can arb," a trader said. URALS * In the Mediterranean, premiums on Urals were assessed higher at real around dated BFOE plus 50 cents a barrel for 80,000 tonne cargoes and the benchmark plus 40 cents for 140,000 tonnes. * TNK-BP will likely drop one 140,000 tonne position for Dec. 18-19 loading from Novorossiisk, one source said. * That means the company may increase its position from Primorsk by two 100,000 cargoes. But this was not confirmed. LIBYA * Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued tenders to sell light sweet crude for loading in late December, traders said on Monday. * NOC was offering between 600,000 and 1 million barrels of Melitah and Amna crude, they said. OTHER SWEET * Premiums on Siberian Light jumped as Shell bid for 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 24-31 at dated plus $2.50 a barrel as December Azeri Light has been sold out. * The January programme for Azeri Light is expected to be released later this week. * Traders expect the January volume to be steady from December and premiums on Azeri Light to ease to dated plus $4.50-$4.70 a barrel. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; editing by Jason Neely)