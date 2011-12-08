LONDON, Dec 8 Differentials on Russian Urals held steady in the Mediterranean on Thursday, partly supported by the congested ship traffic in the Bosphorus strait. In Northwest Europe, Unipec reappeared to offer 100,000 tonnes, knocking its offer level. Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for Dec. 27-31 at dated Brent plus 20 cents a barrel in NWE. On Tuesday, Unipec offer the same volume for Dec. 25-29 at dated plus 30 cents. Some traders said the differentials in the north might weaken further. "I think north is around flat and may even go weaker because there are 20 cargoes around and the margins are worsening," said a trader with a major. In the Mediterranean, Eni bid 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 23-27 at dated plus 40 cents a barrel, keeping its bid level same as Wednesday. In the Bosphorus, the bad weather has been clogging up ship traffic by about 6 days. "Urals is exploding ... it's already expensive and the delay at the Strait is fueling it further," a trader said. Although the differential in NWE has eased slightly, Urals have remained at premiums to benchmark for the sixth week, the longest period ever. BFO-URL-E BFO-URL-NWE The premium levels were also higher than those on lighter North Sea Forties, which was discussed between dated minus 5 cents and plus 21 cents. ENI ON IRAN * Italy's Eni hopes nearly $2 billion of Iranian crude it is still owed by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) will be exempt from any possible EU ban on buying Iranian oil, ENI's chief executive said on Thursday. * Paolo Scaroni said Eni could make do without Iranian crude if the EU were to ban imports, but hopes repayments of the oil it is owed will not be affected, adding Eni saw an EU ban as unlikely. LIBYA * Traders said Eni has won a tender to buy 1 million barrels of Sharara crude for prompt loading of the first half of December, traders said. * Libya will resume Bouri crude exports from January for the first time since the complete output halt during the civil war, traders said on Thursday. * Two cargoes, each carrying 600,000 barrels, were expected to be shipped in January, they said. AZERI LIGHT * The January loading programme of Azeri Light has not been released. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge)