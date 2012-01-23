LONDON, Jan 23 China's Unipec continued to bid for Russian Urals in Northwest Europe, supporting the differentials, while sweet crude have been hit by ample supply, traders said on Monday. In the trading window, Unipec bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals for Feb. 13-17 at Dated Brent minus 65 cents a barrel, raising its bid from minus 85 cents late last week. Traders said Unipec might take 2-3 Suezmax cargoes from the Mediterranean to China, including cargoes sold by Surgut and Kazakhstan. If all three cargoes sail, the total volumes would amount to 420,000 tonnes or 3 million barrels. But Unipec's bid did not find a seller. Also in Northwest Europe, BP bought 100,000 tonnes from Statoil at the benchmark minus 85 cents a barrel. The loading was for Feb. 7-11 from either Primorsk of Gdansk. LOADING * Preliminary loading schedule showed the export of Urals crude from Novorossiisk will total 965,000 tonnes for the first decade of February, compared with 1.33 million tonnes in the same period in January. * The schedule showed two cargoes of Siberian Light from the port. * Russia's Energy Ministry expects crude oil production to edge up by 1 percent this year to a new record as a decline in output at traditional fields will be offset by a rise in new deposits, a deputy minister said on Saturday. SWEET * Light Sweet crude was hit by ample supply. Some traders said an end-user was offering a cargo of Libyan crude, but the name of the refiner of the crude oil did not emerge. * Sellers of Azeri Light said the crude was assessed around dated plus $3 a barrel. Buyers were based on around dated plus $2.50 a barrel. LIBYA, SOUTH SUDAN * The physical market reaction to the news on Monday that supporters of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi seized control of the town of Bani Walid. * South Sudan said on Monday it started shutting down oil production and accused Sudan of seizing $815 million worth of crude, escalating an increasingly bitter row over oil revenues between the former civil war foes. * South Sudan's Nile Blend and Dar Blend are mostly sold to Asia. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; )