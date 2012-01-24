LONDON, Jan 24 Active buying interest from end-users pushed up spot differentials on crude oil across sweet and sour barrels on Tuesday, with Urals bid levels taking over the traded price for North Sea Forties crude. China's Unipec continued to bid for Urals in North Sea. "The Chinese have been buying lots of Urals in the north. Forties looks very cheap now," a trader said. URALS * In Northwest Europe, Unipec raised its bid for 100,000 tonnes for Feb. 14-18 to Dated Brent minus 55 cents a barrel from its bid level on Monday at 65 cents a barrel. * Traders said Unipec might take 2-3 Suezmax cargoes from the Mediterranean to China, including cargoes sold by Surgut and Kazakhstan. If all three cargoes sail, the total volumes would amount to 420,000 tonnes or 3 million barrels. * Light sweet Forties was sold at the benchmark minus 70 cents. * In the Mediterranean, Italy's ENI placed two bids. It was looking for 80,000 tonnes for Feb. 13-17 at dated minus 65 cents a barrel and 140,000 tonnes for Feb. 3-7 at dated minus 90 cents. SWEET * ExxonMobil bidfor 600,000 barrels of Azeri Light for Feb. 13-15 at Dated Brent plus $3 a barrel, compared with last week's level around dated plus $2.50/$2.80 a barrel. * "The March Nigerian loading seems lower than February. That is definitely supporting the sweet in the Mediterranean," a trader said. * Siberian Light was bid at the benchmark plus $1.15 a barrel by Shell. The major was looking for a 60,000-80,000 tonne cargo for Feb. 9-13. * Maersk Oil was offering end-February Saharan Blend outside the public trading window. PETROPLUS * Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency, stopping supplies from its UK Coryton refinery. * The immediate reaction to the report was limited in the Mediterranean oil market. Petroplus used to buy all of its crude oil needs in the spot market and Urals crude and North Sea barrels were its regular slate. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, additional reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)