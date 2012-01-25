* Urals bid to dated minus 45 cents in NWE; up
* Azeri Light seen to be strengthening
LONDON, Jan 24 Russian Urals crude rose in
northwest Europe on strong bidding while sweet grades such as
Azeri Light were also drawing support, traders said on
Wednesday.
China's Unipec remained the most visible bidder for Urals in
the north, where it remains valued at more than light North Sea
crude Forties, which traders say is in ample supply.
URALS
* In Northwest Europe, Unipec bid for a Feb. 14-18 shipment
at dated Brent minus 45 cents a barrel, up 10 cents from
Tuesday, traders who monitor the Platts window said.
* In the Mediterranean, no bids or offers were reported. On
Tuesday, ENI was looking for 80,000 tonnes for Feb. 13-17 at
dated minus 65 cents and 140,000 tonnes for Feb. 3-7 at dated
minus 90 cents.
SWEET
* Azeri Light was valued by one trader at more than dated
Brent plus $3.50. Traders say sentiment may have been bolstered
by relatively light March loading programmes of competing
Nigerian crude.
PETROPLUS
* Swiss refiner Petroplus' British Coryton refinery
is expected to resume oil product deliveries out of the site in
24-48 hours, a union official said on Wednesday.
* The company is filing for insolvency, putting at risk over
2,000 jobs across Europe and the operations of five refineries.
It used to be a regular buyer of Urals as well as North Sea
crude.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)