GENEVA, Jan 26 Russian Urals firmed in northwest Europe on Thursday on the back of strong Chinese demand and an expected increase in future buying after the EU voted to tighten sanctions on Iran's oil sector earlier this week. Seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia's two key European outlets, Primorsk and Novorossiisk, will fall by a combined total of nearly 2 million tonnes in February compared to January, a preliminary loading schedule showed. Sweet grades such as Azeri light also strengthened on Thursday to reach levels not seen since late 2011, according to Reuters data. The boost to Azeri came despite muted demand for Libyan grades following the release of official selling prices for February. URALS * In Northwest Europe, Unipec bid for a cargo at dated Brent minus 25 cents a barrel, up around 20 cents from Wednesday, a trader said. * In the Mediterranean, Repsol bid for a cargo loading 7-11 February at dated minus 45 cents. This was up around 20 cents on the day. SWEET * Azeri Light was assessed just below dated plus $4 a barrel after BP bid for a cargo the previous session at around dated plus $3.80 a barrel without finding a seller. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge)