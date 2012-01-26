GENEVA, Jan 26 Russian Urals firmed in
northwest Europe on Thursday on the back of strong Chinese
demand and an expected increase in future buying after the EU
voted to tighten sanctions on Iran's oil sector earlier this
week.
Seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia's two key
European outlets, Primorsk and Novorossiisk, will fall by a
combined total of nearly 2 million tonnes in February compared
to January, a preliminary loading schedule showed.
Sweet grades such as Azeri light also strengthened on
Thursday to reach levels not seen since late 2011, according to
Reuters data.
The boost to Azeri came despite muted demand for Libyan
grades following the release of official selling prices for
February.
URALS
* In Northwest Europe, Unipec bid for a cargo at dated Brent
minus 25 cents a barrel, up around 20 cents from Wednesday, a
trader said.
* In the Mediterranean, Repsol bid for a cargo loading 7-11
February at dated minus 45 cents. This was up around 20 cents on
the day.
SWEET
* Azeri Light was assessed just below dated plus $4 a barrel
after BP bid for a cargo the previous session at around dated
plus $3.80 a barrel without finding a seller.
(Reporting by Emma Farge)