LONDON, Jan 30 Offer levels on Russian Urals crude were boosted in the Mediterranean on Monday by strong refining margins, a fall in its export volume in February and concerns over a possible cutoff of Iranian crude, traders said. Differentials on all sizes of Urals from the Baltic and the Black Sea Ports are now assessed at premiums to dated Brent, which is comprised of much lighter North Sea crude streams. The jump in the Mediterranean market followed a tender on Friday, when a South European refiner paid a premium for a cargo of Urals from the Baltic port of Primorsk. "Sour is supported everywhere. Margins are good and the February programme is small," a trader said. "Iran is playing a role definitely." URALS * In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes for Feb. 19-23 loading at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel. The level was the highest seen since mid-December. * The spread between the large cargo and smaller 80,000 tonne cargo was about 10-20 cents premium for the latter. * No trade was done. * China's Unipec disappeared from the public window, having bid relatively actively in Northwest Europe over the past week at small premiums. * Russian Urals crude rose to a premium over Brent for the first time in more than a month in a tender on Friday as Surgutneftegas sold a cargo of the Russian export blend on Friday at dated Brent plus 35 cents for February lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said. SWEET * Traders said Maersk Oil sold its end-February Saharan Blend to a U.S. refiner. This was not confirmed by Maersk and price details did not emerge. * The February official selling price for Saharan Blend is dated Brent benchmark plus 80 cents a barrel, 5 cents down from January. * Azeri Light was assessed just below dated plus $4 a barrel. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)