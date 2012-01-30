LONDON, Jan 30 Offer levels on Russian
Urals crude were boosted in the Mediterranean on Monday by
strong refining margins, a fall in its export volume in February
and concerns over a possible cutoff of Iranian crude, traders
said.
Differentials on all sizes of Urals from the Baltic and the
Black Sea Ports are now assessed at premiums to dated Brent,
which is comprised of much lighter North Sea crude streams.
The jump in the Mediterranean market followed a tender on
Friday, when a South European refiner paid a premium for a cargo
of Urals from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
"Sour is supported everywhere. Margins are good and the
February programme is small," a trader said. "Iran is playing a
role definitely."
URALS
* In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes for
Feb. 19-23 loading at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel. The
level was the highest seen since mid-December.
* The spread between the large cargo and smaller 80,000
tonne cargo was about 10-20 cents premium for the latter.
* No trade was done.
* China's Unipec disappeared from the public window, having
bid relatively actively in Northwest Europe over the past week
at small premiums.
* Russian Urals crude rose to a premium over Brent for the
first time in more than a month in a tender on Friday as
Surgutneftegas sold a cargo of the Russian export blend on
Friday at dated Brent plus 35 cents for February lifting from
the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said.
SWEET
* Traders said Maersk Oil sold its end-February Saharan
Blend to a U.S. refiner. This was not confirmed by Maersk and
price details did not emerge.
* The February official selling price for Saharan Blend is
dated Brent benchmark plus 80 cents a barrel, 5 cents down from
January.
* Azeri Light was assessed just below dated plus $4 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)