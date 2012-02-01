GENEVA, Feb 1 Russian Urals were well supported on Wednesday by repair work, while the distillate-rich Azeri blend also got support from stronger product prices due to a European cold snap. A big chill has settled from Russia to Europe in the past week, displacing relatively mild winter weather since November. Still traders did not expect prices to climb higher for now after surging to a premium to dated Brent late last week for the first time since mid-December. "I think we are closer to experiencing a ceiling than a floor on the sour side," said a trader. Repair work at a trunk oil pipeline leading to a key Baltic port as well as unusually cold weather in the Black Sea region are propping up prices of Urals crude blend, helping it trade at a premium to Brent BFO-URL-NWE. URALS * No discussion was reported in the publicly traded window on Wednesday. * Traders assessed the price of 80,000 tonne cargoes at around 50 cents above Dated Brent. This is around the highest level since mid-December. * In the previous session, Shell offered 100,000 tonnes for Feb. 16-20 at premium of 80 cents to Dated Brent, having started offering the cargo at a $1 premium. * The spread between the large cargo and smaller 80,000 tonne cargo was heard at around 30-50 cents, traders said, and slightly wider than earlier in the week. * No trade was done. TENDER * BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, sold two cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for loading in March at lower premiums than the previous month after values of rival Middle Eastern grades fell on lower demand from refinery maintenance. * TNK-BP sold the 730,000 barrel cargoes to Shell and Statoil at premiums of $5.90 and $5.60 a barrel to Dubai quotes, respectively, traders said on Wednesday, although this could not be confirmed. The cargoes will load on March 13-16 and 18-21. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)