LONDON Feb 3 Russian Urals crude weakened further in the north and the Mediterranean on Friday, falling from an atypical premium to better-quality North Sea Forties.

Urals has fallen for the last two days amid a lack of arbitrage openings to the United States and Asia and a lack of willingness among buyers to pay up for cargoes, traders said.

"This was probably a good offer versus the available demand," said one trader.

North Sea grade Forties was valued at dated plus 15 cents on Friday, returning to a premium to Urals.

* Litasco sold to Exxon a Urals at dated flat loading Feb. 13-17, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was down sharply from an offer at dated plus 55 cents on Thursday.

* In the Mediterranean, Vitol sold to Litasco at dated flat an 80,000-tonne cargo loading Feb. 17-21, the trader who monitors the Platts window said.

* Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne cargo loading Feb. 16-20 to dated minus 20 cents, at which point it withdrew the offer.

* Those marked a decline from Thursday, when Urals cargoes for loading in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were assessed at dated plus $0.20-$0.30 a barrel.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow and Ikuko Kurahone in London; editing by James Jukwey)