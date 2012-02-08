LONDON Feb 8 Russian Urals crude held its premium to benchmark dated Brent in the Mediterranean on Wednesday as worsening weather kept most Russian Black Sea export outlets shut.

Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said the main export terminal of Novorossiisk on the Black Sea was likely to resume loadings on Friday after having stopped them on Monday due to a storm and frost.

Industry sources said the delays could result in overall lower export volumes in February as Transneft would find it hard to compensate for the stoppage in the remaining days of the month.

Shipping agents also said a terminal exporting CPC Blend near Novorossiisk was also shut as of Monday with five SuezMax and three Aframax still waiting to load.

In the Platts window, Gunvor continued to unsuccessfully bid for a 80,000-tonne AfraMax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 20 cents, unchanged from Tuesday, but could not find sellers, traders said.

Traders said this week the Mediterranean market had poor availability of smaller 80,000-tonne Aframax cargoes but a fair number of unsold larger SuezMax vessels with Urals.

In light grade news, the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will export 23.15 million barrels of Azeri Light crude to Turkey's Mediterranean coast in March, up from 21.6 million in February and 21.4 million in January, traders said on Wednesday.

On a barrel-per-day basis the increase would represent less than one percent but it would still make March a second consecutive month when Azeri Light exports would be close to their average of previous years after several months of low supplies in 2011.

"It is a good, helthy programme," said a trader in Azeri, who pegged the grade at a premium of above $4 a barrel to dated Brent.

More evidence emerged on Tuesday of the crippling impact of new sanctions on Iran, with international traders saying Tehran is having trouble buying rice, cooking oil and other staples to feed its 74 million people weeks before an election.

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by William Hardy)