LONDON Feb 8 Russian Urals crude held its
premium to benchmark dated Brent in the Mediterranean on
Wednesday as worsening weather kept most Russian Black Sea
export outlets shut.
Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said the main export
terminal of Novorossiisk on the Black Sea was likely to resume
loadings on Friday after having stopped them on Monday due to a
storm and frost.
Industry sources said the delays could result in overall
lower export volumes in February as Transneft would find it hard
to compensate for the stoppage in the remaining days of the
month.
Shipping agents also said a terminal exporting CPC Blend
near Novorossiisk was also shut as of Monday with five SuezMax
and three Aframax still waiting to load.
In the Platts window, Gunvor continued to unsuccessfully bid
for a 80,000-tonne AfraMax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated
Brent plus 20 cents, unchanged from Tuesday, but could not find
sellers, traders said.
Traders said this week the Mediterranean market had poor
availability of smaller 80,000-tonne Aframax cargoes but a fair
number of unsold larger SuezMax vessels with Urals.
In light grade news, the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline will export
23.15 million barrels of Azeri Light crude to Turkey's
Mediterranean coast in March, up from 21.6 million in February
and 21.4 million in January, traders said on Wednesday.
On a barrel-per-day basis the increase would represent less
than one percent but it would still make March a second
consecutive month when Azeri Light exports would be close to
their average of previous years after several months of low
supplies in 2011.
"It is a good, helthy programme," said a trader in Azeri,
who pegged the grade at a premium of above $4 a barrel to dated
Brent.
More evidence emerged on Tuesday of the crippling impact of
new sanctions on Iran, with international traders saying Tehran
is having trouble buying rice, cooking oil and other staples to
feed its 74 million people weeks before an election.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin and
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by William Hardy)